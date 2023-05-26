Bills ‘Lurking’ As Potential Landing Spot For DeAndre Hopkins

According to Jeremy Fowler, the “feeling among some in the league” is that the Bills have been “lurking” as a potential landing spot for WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Fowler mentions that Hopkins could be a “missing piece” for a Bills’ offense that could be among the best in the NFL.

Beyond that, Fowler says that Hopkins is intrigued by the idea of playing with Josh Allen.

One issue to watch regarding a Bills-Hopkins pairing is his contract demands. Fowler mentions that if Hopkins is looking for close to the $19.45 million he was set to make with the Cardinals before his release, it could be a “nonstarter” for the Bills.

As of now the Bills have just $2.4 million of cap space to work with.

For what it’s worth, Hopkins specifically mentioned the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens and Chargers on a podcast recently as teams he would be interested in playing for.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him on Friday.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.