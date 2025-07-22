Bills Make Eight Roster Moves, Place TE Dawson Knox On NFI List

The Buffalo Bills processed a series of roster moves on Tuesday for the start of training camp.

The full list includes:

Knox, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $53.6 million that included more than $31 million in guarantees.

Knox is due a base salary of $10.91 million for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Knox appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 22 passes for 311 yards receiving and one touchdown.