Bills Make Five Moves Including Placing QB Mitchell Trubisky On COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves on Saturday including placing QB Mitch Tribusky on the COVID-19 list.

The full list of moves includes:

Bills signed OL Jamil Douglas to their active roster.

to their active roster. Bills elevated TE Quintin Morris and QB Davis Webb to their active roster.

and QB to their active roster. Bills placed OL Jon Feliciano on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Bills placed QB Mitchell Trubisky on the COVID-19 list.

Trubisky, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract.

In 2020, Trubisky appeared in 10 games for the Bears and completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown.