Bills Make Two Moves, Waive/Injured LB Baylon Spector

The Buffalo Bills announced they have waived LB Baylon Spector with an injury designation.

He recently went down with a calf injury, one that was apparently significant enough to prompt the team to move on. Spector will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers and likely be cut with a settlement later.

To take his place, the team signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo.

Spector, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

In 2024, Spector appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 34 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.