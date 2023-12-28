Bills Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Logan Ulrich
The Buffalo Bills announced they have reinstated DE Kameron Cline to the practice squad from the injured list and cut CB Herb Miller in a corresponding move. 

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE Kameron Cline 
  2. T Richard Gouraige
  3. DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
  4. WR Andy Isabella
  5. G Kevin Jarvis
  6. C Greg Mancz
  7. WR Tyrell Shavers
  8. WR Bryan Thompson
  9. QB Shane Buechele
  10. CB Kyron Brown
  11. DB Josh Norman
  12. NT Andrew Brown
  13. DT Eli Ankou
  14. RB Leonard Fournette
  15. TE Tre’ McKitty
  16. DB Tre Norwood

Cline, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2019. He later signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Cline bounced on and off of the Colts’ roster for a few years before being claimed by the Bills off waivers this past May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

For his career, Cline has appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded three tackles and no sacks.

