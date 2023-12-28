Bills Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have reinstated DE Kameron Cline to the practice squad from the injured list and cut CB Herb Miller in a corresponding move.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline T Richard Gouraige DB Ja’Marcus Ingram WR Andy Isabella G Kevin Jarvis C Greg Mancz WR Tyrell Shavers WR Bryan Thompson QB Shane Buechele CB Kyron Brown DB Josh Norman NT Andrew Brown DT Eli Ankou RB Leonard Fournette TE Tre’ McKitty DB Tre Norwood

Cline, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2019. He later signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Cline bounced on and off of the Colts’ roster for a few years before being claimed by the Bills off waivers this past May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

For his career, Cline has appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded three tackles and no sacks.