Bills Make Two PS Moves Including Signing LB Otis Reese IV

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed LB Otis Reese IV to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Bills released CB Jalen Kimber.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Shane Buechele
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- TE Keleki Latu
- OL Travis Clayton (International)
- OL Kendrick Green
- DT Zion Logue
- DT Jordan Phillips
- LB Jimmy Ciarlo
- LB Keonta Jenkins
- CB Dane Jackson
- DE Andre Jones Jr
- WR Gabe Davis (Injured)
- DB Jordan Poyer
- DT Phidarian Mathis
- G Nick Broeker
- LB Otis Reese IV
Reese, 27, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.
Tennessee promoted him from the practice squad in December 2023 and he was on the active roster until final roster cuts in 2025.
In 2024, Reese appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass defenses.
