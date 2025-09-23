Bills Make Two PS Moves Including Signing LB Otis Reese IV

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed LB Otis Reese IV to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Bills released CB Jalen Kimber.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Shane Buechele RB Frank Gore Jr. WR Stephen Gosnell WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Keleki Latu OL Travis Clayton (International) OL Kendrick Green DT Zion Logue DT Jordan Phillips LB Jimmy Ciarlo LB Keonta Jenkins CB Dane Jackson DE Andre Jones Jr WR Gabe Davis (Injured) DB Jordan Poyer DT Phidarian Mathis G Nick Broeker LB Otis Reese IV

Reese, 27, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Tennessee promoted him from the practice squad in December 2023 and he was on the active roster until final roster cuts in 2025.

In 2024, Reese appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass defenses.