Bills Make Two Roster Moves

The Bills announced two roster moves on Saturday, signing DB Garnett Hollis and waiving injured DB Wande Owens.

Signed DB Garnett Hollis Jr. DB Wande Owens has been waived/injured. pic.twitter.com/9Elwva3Cuo — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 23, 2025

Hollis, 23, began his college career at Northwestern before transferring to West Virginia for the 2023 season.

He went undrafted but caught on with the Titans soon after, but was let go and had a short stint with the Packers before being waived this month.

In four college seasons, Hollis appeared in 39 games and recorded 124 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.