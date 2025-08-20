Bills Making Five Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Zy Alexander, RB Elijah Young and OL Rush Reimer to the roster.

Signed CB Zy Alexander, RB Elijah Young & OL Rush Reimer. Released K Caden Davis. RB Jarveon Howard has been waived/injured. pic.twitter.com/iKmHLO6Tyx — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 20, 2025

To help make space, Buffalo waived K Caden Davis and RB Jarveon Howard (injured).

Davis, 24, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in May. However, New York cut him loose in July.

During his college career, Davis appeared in 58 games and converted 98.2 percent of his extra point attempts and 76.8 percent of his field goals.