Bills Moving G Ike Boettger To Reserve PUP List

Bills GM Brandon Beane announced on Tuesday that G Ike Boettger will be moved from the active PUP list to the reserve PUP list, per Joe Buscaglia.

He will no longer count against the active roster limit, which gets the Bills to 80 players by today’s cut deadline. He will also miss the first four games of the season before he’s eligible to return.

Boettger has been rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered last season.

Boettger, 27, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since.

Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent heading into 2021 and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2022.

In 2021, Boettger appeared in 15 games for the Bills and made ten starts.