Bills Not Ruling Out Re-Signing WR Amari Cooper

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills have not taken the idea of re-signing WR Amari Cooper off the table even though the veteran wasn’t as productive as in past seasons.

Fowler notes Buffalo has been pleased with Cooper’s contributions beyond the stat sheet, and they’re intrigued about the possibilities if he can get a full offseason working with the offense and QB Josh Allen.

The veteran is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and how his market develops will probably impact where he signs. However, Cooper has also said he’s been happy in Buffalo playing for a winning team.

Cooper, 30, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In July of 2024, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guaranteed him $20 million and added an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal. He was scheduled be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when Cleveland traded him during the season to the Bills for a package including a third-round pick.

In 2024, Cooper appeared in six games for the Browns and eight games for the Bills. He caught 44 passes on 85 targets for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.