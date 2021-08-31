Bills Officially Cut 23 Players

The Bills announced on Tuesday they have cut 23 players to trim their roster to 53 by today’s deadline.
Weâ€™ve released 23 players from the roster.
More info on our moves: https://t.co/mnQyjyGNZz pic.twitter.com/qMiAMLa2pt
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 31, 2021
The full list includes:
- G Jack Anderson
- TE Nate Becker
- DT Brandin Bryant
- OL Jordan Devey
- OL Jamil Douglas
- LS Reid Ferguson
- QB Jake Fromm
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- CB Olaijah Griffin
- OT Bobby Hart
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- TE Jacob Hollister
- LB Marquel Lee
- CB Cam Lewis
- DE Mike Love
- CB Nick McCloud
- TE Quintin Morris
- WR Steven Sims
- S Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- CB Rachad Wildgoose
- RB Antonio Williams
Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.
He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills.
In 2020, Hollister appeared in all 16 games and recorded 25 receptions for 209 yards (8.4 YPC) and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 56 tight end out of 71 players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!