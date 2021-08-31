Bills Officially Cut 23 Players

The Bills announced on Tuesday they have cut 23 players to trim their roster to 53 by today’s deadline.

The full list includes:

G Jack Anderson TE Nate Becker DT Brandin Bryant OL Jordan Devey OL Jamil Douglas LS Reid Ferguson QB Jake Fromm WR Tanner Gentry LB Joe Giles-Harris CB Olaijah Griffin OT Bobby Hart WR Isaiah Hodgins TE Jacob Hollister LB Marquel Lee CB Cam Lewis DE Mike Love CB Nick McCloud TE Quintin Morris WR Steven Sims S Josh Thomas QB Davis Webb CB Rachad Wildgoose RB Antonio Williams

Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

In 2020, Hollister appeared in all 16 games and recorded 25 receptions for 209 yards (8.4 YPC) and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 56 tight end out of 71 players.