Bills Officially Cut S Taylor Rapp & CB Dane Jackson, Among Four Players

The Buffalo Bills announced they released four players on Friday, including CB Taron Johnson, CB Dane Jackson, S Taylor Rapp, and WR Curtis Samuel.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Rapp frees up $3.07 million and creates $666,668 in dead money, while Jackson’s release frees up $1.21 million and creates $95,000 in dead money.

Buffalo was reported to have released Johnson and Samuel earlier in the day in moves that created $7.95 million in cap space.

Rapp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in 2023. The Bills re-signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in 2024.

In 2025, Rapp appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.

Jackson, 29, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

Carolina cut him loose last offseason, and he later signed on with the Bills.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.