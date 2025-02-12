Bills OL Alec Anderson Signs Exclusive Rights Tender

Tom Pelissero reports that Bills OL Alec Anderson signed his exclusive rights tender with the team on Wednesday.

He was the most-used sixth offensive lineman in the NFL during the past season in Buffalo in their jumbo package.

Anderson, 25, was born in Germany and went undrafted out of UCLA back in 2022.

He wound up signing with the Bills and bounced on and off their active roster before signing a futures deal with the team back in January of 2023.

In 2024, Anderson played in all 17 games for the Bills at tackle and made five starts.