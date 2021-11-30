Bills Place CB Tre’Davious White On IR, OL Tommy Doyle On COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve officially placed CB Tre’Davious White placed on injured reserve and placed OL Tommy Doyle on the COVID-19 list.

White, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week, so this move was expected.

White, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bill signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed last year. Buffalo converted $9.46 million of White’s salary for 2021 into a signing bonus that will be prorated over the length of their deals. He’s set to make a base salary of $990,000 this season.

In 2021, White appeared in 11 games and recorded 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 overall cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.