Bills Place K Tyler Bass On Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills announced they placed K Tyler Bass on their injured reserve on Friday.
Bass, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Bills out of Georgia Southern back in 2020. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract when Buffalo re-signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $21 million in 2023.
He is set to earn a base salary of $3,550,000 in 2025.
In 2024, Bass appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and converted 24 of 29 field goal attempts (87.1%) and 59 of 64 PATs (92.2%).
