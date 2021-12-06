Bills Place LB A.J. Klein On COVID-19 List, Elevate Two

Per Field Yates, the Bills have placed LB A.J. Klein on the COVID-19 list.

This knocks him out for tonight’s game against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo confirmed the move and announced they have elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

.@buffalobills transactions: -LB AJ Klein placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list -DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris were elevated from the practice squad for tonight’s game — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 6, 2021

Klein, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

The Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal in 2020.

In 2021, Klein has appeared in 11 games and recorded 31 total tackles, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.