Bills Place OL Tommy Doyle On Reserve/PUP List

Per the wire, the Bills have placed veteran OL Tommy Doyle on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after waiving him with an injury designation yesterday.

Doyle, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Miami (OH) back in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,795,724 and earned a salary of $940,000 in 2023.

He finished out the 2022 season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.

In 2022, Doyle was limited to just one game due to an injury after appearing in 11 games during the 2021 season.

