Bills Place S Damar Hamlin & DT T.J. Sanders On IR, Rule Out LB Matt Milano

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are placing S Damar Hamlin and DT T.J. Sanders on injured reserve.

They are also ruling out LB Matt Milano for their upcoming game on Monday Night Football against the Falcons.

Hamlin, 27, was selected by the Bills out of Pittsburgh with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Hamlin has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded one tackle.