Bills Place S Damar Hamlin On IR, Activate CB Christian Benford From IR

The Buffalo Bills announced that they have placed S Damar Hamlin on injured reserve and activated CB Christian Benford from injured reserve in a corresponding move.

This comes after the scary scene when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a hit on Bengals WR Tee Higgins. The incident led to the postponement of the game, as Hamlin’s life, health, and safety are clearly much more important than the game of football.

Hamlin is currently on the path of recovery and has since had his breathing tube removed, is able to communicate, and his health has greatly improved.

Hamlin, 24, was selected by the Bills with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamlin has appeared in 15 games for the Bills. He’s tallied 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Benford, 22, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Bills. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Bills.

Buffalo placed Benford on injured reserve in November with an oblique injury.

In 2022, Benford has appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 24 tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.