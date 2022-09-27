Bills Placing OL Tommy Doyle On IR, Signing OL Justin Murray

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they are placing OL Tommy Doyle on injured reserve and signing OL Justin Murray to a one-year deal.

We've signed OL Justin Murray to a one-year deal. We've placed OL Tommy Doyle on Injured Reserve. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ehQ24STGba — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 27, 2022

Doyle, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Miami (OH) back in 2020.

He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $3,795,724 and made 11 appearances for Buffalo at tackle in 2021.

In 2022, Doyle appeared in just one game for the Bills at tackle.