Bills Placing S Taylor Rapp On Injured Reserve

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced that they are placing S Taylor Rapp on injured reserve, per Chris Brown.

McDermott said they are exploring ways to fill the starting safety spot vacated by Rapp: “We’re looking at a couple of different players,” per Brown.

Rapp missed Week 7 with his knee injury and was already ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Rapp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in 2023. The Bills re-signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in 2024.

In 2025, Rapp has appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.