Bills Placing S Taylor Rapp On Injured Reserve

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced that they are placing S Taylor Rapp on injured reserve, per Chris Brown.
McDermott said they are exploring ways to fill the starting safety spot vacated by Rapp: “We’re looking at a couple of different players,” per Brown.
Rapp missed Week 7 with his knee injury and was already ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
Rapp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.
Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in 2023. The Bills re-signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in 2024.
In 2025, Rapp has appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!