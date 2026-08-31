Bills Plan To Sign LB Shaq Thompson To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills have a plan in place to bring LB Shaq Thompson back to Buffalo and join their practice squad, according to Jay Skurski.

Thompson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension. He re-signed a two-year extension in 2023 but was let go in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

In 2025, Thompson appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 56 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.