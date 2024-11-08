Bills Promote WR Jalen Virgil From Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they promoted WR Jalen Virgil from the practice squad to the active roster.
Signed WR Jalen Virgil from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/RsYNddtHNo
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 8, 2024
Virgil, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2022. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.
He’s bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad this season.
In 2024, Virgil has appeared in two games for the Broncos.
