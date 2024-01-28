Bills Promoting Joe Brady To Full-Time Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the full-time job.

Brady got the Bills’ offense turned around and back on track last year, which in turn helped them win the AFC East.

Brady actually interviewed for the Falcons’ head coaching job in recent weeks.

Brady, 34, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door in November.