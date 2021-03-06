Bills Re-Sign LB Andre Smith To Two-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are re-signing LB Andre Smith to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million.

Smith, 23, was drafted in the seventh round by Carolina out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad last season. He was set to be a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 12 games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one forced fumble.