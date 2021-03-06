Bills Re-Sign LB Andre Smith To Two-Year Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are re-signing LB Andre Smith to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million. 

Andre Smith

Smith, 23, was drafted in the seventh round by Carolina out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. 

Smith bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad last season. He was set to be a restricted free agent. 

In 2020, Smith appeared in 12 games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one forced fumble. 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments