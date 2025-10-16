Bills Re-Sign LB Jimmy Ciarlo To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have re-signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to the practice squad.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Shane Buechele RB Frank Gore Jr. WR Stephen Gosnell WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Keleki Latu OL Travis Clayton (International) OL Kendrick Green DT Zion Logue DT Jordan Phillips LB Keonta Jenkins CB Dane Jackson DE Andre Jones Jr WR Gabe Davis (Injured) DB Jordan Poyer DT Phidarian Mathis G Nick Broeker LB Baylon Spector LB Jimmy Ciarlo

Ciarlo, 24, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation.

The Bills signed Ciarlo this past August and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He’s bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2025, Ciarlo has appeared in two games for the Bills.