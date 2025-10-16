Bills Re-Sign LB Jimmy Ciarlo To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have re-signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to the practice squad.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Shane Buechele
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- TE Keleki Latu
- OL Travis Clayton (International)
- OL Kendrick Green
- DT Zion Logue
- DT Jordan Phillips
- LB Keonta Jenkins
- CB Dane Jackson
- DE Andre Jones Jr
- WR Gabe Davis (Injured)
- DB Jordan Poyer
- DT Phidarian Mathis
- G Nick Broeker
- LB Baylon Spector
- LB Jimmy Ciarlo
Ciarlo, 24, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation.
The Bills signed Ciarlo this past August and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He’s bounced on and off the active roster.
In 2025, Ciarlo has appeared in two games for the Bills.
