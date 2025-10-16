Bills Re-Sign LB Jimmy Ciarlo To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they have re-signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to the practice squad. 

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Shane Buechele
  2. RB Frank Gore Jr.
  3. WR Stephen Gosnell
  4. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  5. TE Keleki Latu
  6. OL Travis Clayton (International)
  7. OL Kendrick Green
  8. DT Zion Logue
  9. DT Jordan Phillips
  10. LB Keonta Jenkins
  11. CB Dane Jackson
  12. DE Andre Jones Jr
  13. WR Gabe Davis (Injured)
  14. DB Jordan Poyer
  15. DT Phidarian Mathis
  16. G Nick Broeker
  17. LB Baylon Spector
  18. LB Jimmy Ciarlo

Ciarlo, 24, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation. 

The Bills signed Ciarlo this past August and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He’s bounced on and off the active roster. 

In 2025, Ciarlo has appeared in two games for the Bills. 

