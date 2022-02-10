Bills Re-Sign LB Tyrel Dodson To One-Year Deal

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson announced Thursday that he’s signed a new contract with Buffalo.

Sal Capaccio confirms that Dodson is signing a one-year contract with the Bills.

Dodson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills.

Buffalo later placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Dodson appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 12 tackles and no sacks.

During his college career at Texas A&M, Dodson recorded 201 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two fumble recoveries and 11 pass defenses over the course of three seasons and 36 games.