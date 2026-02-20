Bills Re-Sign OL Alec Anderson To One-Year, $3M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills re-signed OL Alec Anderson to a one-year, $3 million deal that includes $1.8 million guaranteed.

Anderson, 26, was born in Germany and went undrafted out of UCLA back in 2022.

He wound up signing with the Bills and bounced on and off their active roster before signing a futures deal with the team back in January of 2023. Buffalo re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

In 2025, Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and started twice at tackle.