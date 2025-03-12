Bills Re-Sign S Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills announced they have re-signed Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal.

He worked his way into the starting lineup for the Bills last year, continuing his impressive comeback after his heart stopped on the field a few years ago.

Hamlin, 26, was selected by the Bills out of Pittsburgh with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Hamlin appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 89 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and five pass deflections.