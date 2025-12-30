Bills Re-Sign WR Mecole Hardman

The Buffalo Bills announced they have re-signed WR Mecole Hardman to the practice squad.

Hardman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2024, then signed on with the Packers in 2025 and had a short stint on their practice squad.

The Bills later signed Hardman and promoted him to the active roster before releasing him a few days ago.

In 2024, Hardman appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs, catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards, along with 25 returns for 335 yards.