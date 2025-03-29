Bills Re-Signing CB Christian Benford To Four-Year, $76M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills have re-signed CB Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million extension.

Benford, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Bills. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Bills.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason but will now remain with the Bills through 2028.

In 2024, Benford appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 64 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass defenses in 15 starts.

We will have more on Benford as it becomes available.