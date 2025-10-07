Bills Re-Signing LB Baylon Spector To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are re-signing LB Baylon Spector to the practice squad.

He was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason but lands back in Buffalo with the Bills having an opening on their practice squad.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Shane Buechele RB Frank Gore Jr. WR Stephen Gosnell WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Keleki Latu OL Travis Clayton (International) OL Kendrick Green DT Zion Logue DT Jordan Phillips LB Keonta Jenkins CB Dane Jackson DE Andre Jones Jr WR Gabe Davis (Injured) DB Jordan Poyer DT Phidarian Mathis G Nick Broeker LB Otis Reese IV LB Baylon Spector

Spector, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later cut from IR.

In 2024, Spector appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 34 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.