Bills Re-Signing LB Baylon Spector To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are re-signing LB Baylon Spector to the practice squad.
He was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason but lands back in Buffalo with the Bills having an opening on their practice squad.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Shane Buechele
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- TE Keleki Latu
- OL Travis Clayton (International)
- OL Kendrick Green
- DT Zion Logue
- DT Jordan Phillips
- LB Keonta Jenkins
- CB Dane Jackson
- DE Andre Jones Jr
- WR Gabe Davis (Injured)
- DB Jordan Poyer
- DT Phidarian Mathis
- G Nick Broeker
- LB Otis Reese IV
- LB Baylon Spector
Spector, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.
He was entering the final year of that deal when he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later cut from IR.
In 2024, Spector appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 34 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
