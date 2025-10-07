Bills Re-Signing LB Baylon Spector To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are re-signing LB Baylon Spector to the practice squad. 

Baylon Spector

He was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason but lands back in Buffalo with the Bills having an opening on their practice squad. 

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Shane Buechele
  2. RB Frank Gore Jr.
  3. WR Stephen Gosnell
  4. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  5. TE Keleki Latu
  6. OL Travis Clayton (International)
  7. OL Kendrick Green
  8. DT Zion Logue
  9. DT Jordan Phillips
  10. LB Keonta Jenkins
  11. CB Dane Jackson
  12. DE Andre Jones Jr
  13. WR Gabe Davis (Injured)
  14. DB Jordan Poyer
  15. DT Phidarian Mathis
  16. G Nick Broeker
  17. LB Otis Reese IV
  18. LB Baylon Spector

Spector, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later cut from IR. 

In 2024, Spector appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 34 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply