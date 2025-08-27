Bills Re-Signing RB Frank Gore Jr. To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are re-signing RB Frank Gore Jr. to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Gore Jr., 22, is the son of former NFL RB Frank Gore. He originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2024.

He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he bounced on and off their practice squad.

In four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Gore played in 47 games and rushed 759 times for 4,022 yards (5.3 YPC) and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 75 passes for 692 yards (9.2 YPC) and four touchdowns. Gore also played quarterback and completed 17 of his 35 passes for 368 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and one interception.