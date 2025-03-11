Bills Re-Signing RB Ty Johnson To Two-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are re-signing RB Ty Johnson to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

Johnson, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2019 out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Lions.

However, the Lions waived Johnson in the second year of that deal and he was claimed by the Jets. He finished out his rookie contract in New York and returned to the Jets this offseason on a one-year contract.

The Jets cut Johnson in April of 2023 before he was picked up by the Bills in August. Johnson was among the final roster cuts before the 2023 season but he signed back to the Bills’ practice squad shortly after.

He was then signed to the Bills’ active roster in October of 2023 and re-signed to a one-year deal last year.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 41 rushing attempts for 213 yards (5.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 18 recptions for 284 yards (15.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.