Bills Re-Signing WR KJ Hamler To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are re-signing WR KJ Hamler to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Hamler, 25, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract when Denver cut him loose last offseason. The Colts later signed him to their active roster before putting him on their practice squad in September.

After Indianapolis released Hamler from their practice squad in December 2023, he signed a futures contract with the Bills. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.