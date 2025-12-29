Bills Release K Michael Badgley From Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve released K Michael Badgley from their practice squad.

Badgley had an extra point blocked against the Eagles that played into the end of the game.

Buffalo is expected to get K Matt Prater back in the near future.

Badgley, 30, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker. Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

From there, he played for the Titans, Colts, and Bears before joining the Lions. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season, but released him in July, and he caught on with the Commanders.

Washington released Badgley, Titans, Lions, Jets and Colts before the Bills signed him to their practice squad.

In 2025, Badgley has appeared in nine games for the Colts and Bills converting 11 of 12 field goal attempts (91.7 percent) to go along with 20 of 25 extra point tries.