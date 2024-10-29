Bills Release RB Darrynton Evans

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have released RB Darrynton Evans from the active roster.

Evans, 26, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that included an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers and he was on and off of their roster in 2022. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later. He had stints with the Bills and Dolphins before rejoining the Bears midseason. Chicago cut him loose last week and he quickly caught on with the Dolphins.

He signed with Buffalo to a futures deal in January.

In 2023, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears and Dolphins, rushing for 121 yards on 32 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 49 yards receiving and a touchdown.