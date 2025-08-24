Bills Released DB Tre Herndon

The Bills announced on social media that they are releasing veteran DB Tre Herndon ahead of the roster cut deadline.

We have released DB Tre Herndon. pic.twitter.com/lqfp2lNpll — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 24, 2025

Herndon, 29, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent when the Jaguars re-signed him.

Herndon then signed one-year deals to remain in Jacksonville in both 2022 and 2023. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Giants in June 2024 but was let go after camp and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad in October.

New Orleans released Herndon at the end of the year, and he had a brief stint with the Colts this offseason before being let go earlier in August.

In 2024, Herndon appeared in one game for the Saints.