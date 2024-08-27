Bills Releasing DL Gable Steveson

Mike Garafolo reports that the Bills are waiving former Olympic and professional wrestler DL Gable Steveson as part of their roster cuts.

Garafolo adds that Steveson is a developmental prospect and will likely wind up on a practice squad either for the Bills or another NFL team.

Steveson, 24, is an American freestyle wrestler and folkstyle wrestler, graduating from the University of Minnesota as the 2021 NCAA Champion at 285 pounds. He also won the Big Ten championship for his weight class three straight years from 2020-2022. Steveson was twice named the Dan Hodge Trophy winner, which is considered the Heisman Trophy of college wrestling.

He took Gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 125kg weight class and also won the 2021 Pan American Championship. From there, he signed a contract with the WWE, but only seldomly appeared over the next few years.

Steveson signed with the Bills back in May, hoping to transition to football from wrestling and earn a roster spot.

We will have more news on Steveson as it becomes available.