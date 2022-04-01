Bills Releasing RB Christian Wade

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills are cutting RB Christian Wade on Friday.

Wade, 30, is a former rugby player from the United Kingdom. He played from 2011-2018 before announcing in October of 2018 he was retiring from rugby to pursue a career in American football and signed with the Bills in 2019.

He eventually joined Buffalo’s practice squad and signed a futures deal back in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his rugby career, Wade scored 82 tries in Premiership Rugby, England’s top rugby division, which is the third-most ever for a player in the league.