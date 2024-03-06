Bills Releasing S Jordan Poyer

Adam Schefter reports the Bills are releasing veteran S Jordan Poyer on Wednesday. The move will save the team $5.7 million in cap space.

Poyer, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Browns, eventually playing out his four-year, $2.222 million rookie contract in Cleveland.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $2.45 million in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $20.5 million.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after re-working his deal when he signed with the Bills once again in March of 2023.

In 2023, Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 101 tackles, zero interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections.

We will have more on Poyer when it becomes available.