Bills Releasing S Mike Edwards

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bills are granting the request of S Mike Edwards and releasing him unless a trade is agreed upon before the deadline.
It’s worth noting Edwards has been a healthy scratch most of the season and likely wants to find a role somewhere else.
Edwards, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.
Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He then signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Buffalo this past offseason.
In 2024, Edwards has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded one total tackle.
