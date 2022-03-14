Bills Releasing T Daryl Williams

Mike Garafolo reports that the Bills are releasing T Daryl Williams, who started every game for the team over the past two seasons. The release will free up $6.325 million in cap space for Buffalo.

Garafolo adds that Williams was set to make $8.125 million this season and that the two sides will remain in contact about a possible return.

Williams, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.837 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract with Carolina for the 2019 season.

Williams signed a one-year, prove-it contract with the Bills in 2020 and signed an extension with them for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bills, making 17 starts for them.