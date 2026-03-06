Bills Releasing WR Curtis Samuel

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are releasing WR Curtis Samuel on Friday.

Releasing Samuel will free up $6.05 million in cap space and create $3.45 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington in 2021. After playing out that deal, he signed another three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Bills.

In 2025, Samuel appeared in six games for the Bills and caught seven passes on nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.