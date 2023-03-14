Bills Restructure Contract Of WR Stefon Diggs, Create $5.4M Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Bills have restructured WR Stefon Diggs‘ contract and created $5.4 million in cap space by converting his base salary into a signing bonus.

Diggs, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension last offseason.

In 2022, Diggs appeared in 16 games and recorded 108 receptions on 154 targets for 1,429 yards (13.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.