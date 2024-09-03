Bills Restructuring Two Contracts For $2.78M In Cap Savings

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bills are restructuring the contracts of DE A.J. Epenesa and DT DaQuan Jones to save $2.78 million in cap space for 2024.

Buffalo was almost $400k over the cap and needed to restructure deals to get back into the green.

Epenesa, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,877,299 rookie contract that included a $1,834,399 signing bonus.

Epenesa was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason before re-signing with Buffalo on a two-year, $12 million contract.

In 2023, Epenesa appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 20 tackles,6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and eight pass defenses.

Jones, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022. He re-signed with Buffalo this past offseason on a two-year, $16 million deal.

In 2023, Jones appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks.