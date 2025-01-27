Bills S Micah Hyde Retiring From NFL

Jay Skurski spoke with veteran S Micah Hyde in the Bills’ locker room following their loss to the Chiefs and Hyde told him he is retiring from the NFL.

Hyde, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the team restructured his deal.

He underwent neck surgery back in October 2022 that was determined to require a 6-9 month recovery timetable and returned from the injury in January of 2023. Still, he spent the 2024 season on the team’s practice squad.

Hyde appeared in 158 games for the Packers and Bills for his career, starting in 128 games. He recorded 64 tackles, five sacks, 24 interceptions, five forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 66 pass defenses, and one touchdown.

We wish Hyde the best in his retirement from the NFL.