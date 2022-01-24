Bills Sign 10 Players To Futures Contracts

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.
The full list includes:
- DT Brandin Bryant
- OL Jacob Capra
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- CB Tim Harris
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE Mike Love
- CB Nick McCloud
- TE Quintin Morris
- S Josh Thomas
McCloud, 23, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals.
McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him last November. He later signed on to the Bills practice squad.
In 2021, McCloud appeared in two games for the Bengals, failing to record a stat.
