Bills Sign 16 To Fill Out Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed 16 players to fill out their initial 2024 practice squad.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Mike White RB Frank Gore, Jr. WR Deon Cain WR K.J. Hamler WR Tyrell Shavers TE Zach Davidson OL Richard Gouraige OL Will Clapp OL Mike Edwards DE Kingsley Jonathan DE Kameron Cline DT Eli Ankou DT Branson Deen CB Daequan Hardy CB Te’Cory Couch S Kareem Jackson

White, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent in 2022 on the original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Dolphins. He was entering the second year of that deal and owed a $3.5 million base salary for 2024 when Miami cut him loose this week.

In 2023, White appeared in six games for the Dolphins and completed five of his six passing attempts for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.