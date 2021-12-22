Bills Sign DE Breeland Speaks To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday they have signed DE Breeland Speaks to the practice squad.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE Mike Love (COVID-19)
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Antonio Williams
- TE Kahale Warring
- G Jacob Capra
- DB Nick McCloud
- DT Eli Ankou
- DT Brandon Bryant
- DB Tim Harris
- OT Bobby Hart (COVID-19)
- T Evin Ksiezarczyk
- DE Breeland Speaks
Speaks, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.
Speaks had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later. After he was cut, he worked out for the Packers before eventually signing a futures deal with the Giants.
The Giants later opted to waive Speaks prior to training camp and he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad soon after. Dallas just released him earlier this month.
In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.
